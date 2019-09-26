crime

Atwater man arrested, accused of stabbing 70-year-old father multiple times

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested, accused of stabbing his 70-year-old father multiple times outside of a home in Atwater.

Officers say 29-year-old Justin Downey stabbed his father in the upper body multiple times at home in the area of Nicklaus Court near Fairway Drive just before 8:30 p.m.

The victim was life-flighted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Downey is now being processed for attempted murder. A motive for the attack is not yet known.
