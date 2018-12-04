CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Atwater man charged with sexual exploitation of children through social media

According to court documents, 26-year-old Nikko Perez used Instagram to victimize two boys, ages 8 and 10 in Utah.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A federal grand jury charged an Atwater man with sexual exploitation of children through social media.

The FBI is asking for any other potential victims to come forward.

The suspect is accused of coercing them to create *and* send him sexually explicit pictures.

Perez offered to pay them with Google credit and when one of the boys said he would call 911, Perez threatened to share those pictures and harm their family.

Perez is charged with coercion, child pornography and sexual exploitation of children.
