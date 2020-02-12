4 masked suspects steal, destroy property inside popular Atwater business: VIDEO

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four masked men burglarized and damaged property inside the R-N Market in Atwater.Police officers hope surveillance video will help them track down the thieves that broke into the business Monday morning.The suspects got into the store on Atwater Boulevard around 4 a.m. Once they were inside, the four suspects destroyed property and took off with the entire safe.It's not known how much money was inside the safe. If you recognize the suspects or have any information on the crime, you are asked to call the Atwater police department.