MERCED COUNTY

Atwater officer involved shooting suspect identified as Timothy Breckenridge

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said his department was assisting the Probation Department on Friday (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said his department was assisting the Probation Department on Friday in finding a person on a compliance check when they came across Timothy Breckenridge armed with a replica gun.

During the search of the home, deputies found Breckenridge in the home with what appeared to be a gun in his possession. Warnke said when deputies confronted him, he refused to come out peacefully and law enforcement was forced to use deadly force.
Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke gives an update on the Atwater officer involved shooting



The officers involved in the shooting were Deputy Brian Carbaugh and Sergeant Kevin Blake with the Merced County Sheriff's Office and Supervisor Alex Cruz with the probation department.

The weapon was later found to be a replica gun designed to shoot BBs or airsoft pellets spray painted black.

"As you can see, at a glance, coming in, it looks very real, "Warnke said of the weapon. "And the unfortunate part is he had it in his hand and obviously made the threatening move towards the officers involved."

Breckenridge has a long criminal history, including property crimes, stolen vehicles, methamphetamine use and domestic violence, according to Warnke. He also had a history of not appearing in court.
MERCED COUNTY
