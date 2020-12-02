community

Atwater kids sell hot cocoa to raise money for first responder toy drive

The students raised $738 for the Atwater Fire and Police Toy Drive.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some charitable children in the North Valley decided to spend their Thanksgiving holiday giving back.

The Atwater Police Department shared photos on social media thanking Tatum Granado and Isley Imbrie for hosting a hot cocoa stand to support a local cause.

The students raised $738 for the Atwater Fire and Police Toy Drive.

The kids posed for pictures with Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador when they presented their gift.

Comments on the post included, "bless these kids, great lesson parents" and "so sweet! teach them young."

