Atwater kids sell hot cocoa to raise money for first responder toy drive

The Atwater Police Department shared photos on social media thanking Tatum Granado and Isley Imbrie for hosting a hot cocoa stand to support a local cause.
RELATED: Teen celebrates 10 years of giving back to kids in hospitals with her annual toy drive
The students raised $738 for the Atwater Fire and Police Toy Drive.
The kids posed for pictures with Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador when they presented their gift.
Comments on the post included, "bless these kids, great lesson parents" and "so sweet! teach them young."
RELATED: Central CA Food Bank surprised by Wells Fargo with $50k to help those in need