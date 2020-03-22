death investigation

Two suspects arrested in connection with Atwater murder

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police, sheriff's deputies, and the Department of Justice swarmed two homes in Atwater early Wednesday morning to serve search warrants and process both scenes.

One of the locations is a small apartment complex on Atwater Boulevard. The other is a house on Eucalyptus Street. That's where authorities arrested 55-year-old Stanley Young and 56-year-old Sharon Kelly.

Police Chief Michael Salvador says, "Mr. Young has been taken in custody for homicide. Ms. Kelly has been taken into custody for accessory to commit homicide."

The two are accused in connection with the murder of 58-year-old Renee Osborne. She was reported missing in Merced before her body was found in the backseat of a car at Ralston Park on March 22.

Police believe she may have been killed at one of the homes they searched before being left in the vehicle. There's no word yet on a motive.

Chief Salvador says, "We're still investigating. This is still a very, very early investigation. We are asking for the public's help if they have information related to this case or video camera footage in the Ralston Park area in the first part of March, between March 1 and March 22."

Osborne's family members believe she knew the suspects but say they have no idea what could have led up the deadly shooting. They describe her as a generous, kindhearted mother of two and a grandmother of 13.

She spent Christmas with relatives in Washington who say they could have never imagined that would be the last time they saw her, or that she would be taken from them in such a horrific way.

Chief Salvador says, "My heart goes out to the family of this lady. We take these very, very seriously. And we're just happy to be able to provide a little bit of closure case not over by any stretch of the imagination but we look forward to a successful prosecution."
