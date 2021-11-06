1 killed in Atwater's third homicide of the year, police searching for 2 suspects

Atwater police are searching for two suspects involved in an overnight shooting that left a man dead.First responders arrived just after 1:30 on Saturday morning at a neighborhood on Juniper near First Street.Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Medics tried to save him at the scene, but he was declared dead.Police say they are now searching for two suspects who left the scene in an unknown type of car.They are also reviewing surveillance footage in the area at the time of the shooting.The victim's identity has not been released, and a motive is still under investigation.Officials say this is Atwater's third homicide this year.If you have any information about the case, please contact the police department at 209-357-6384 or send an email at police @atwater.org.