Atwater Police investigating possible homicide

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Atwater Police Department is investigating what would be the city's first homicide of 2020.Authorities say they were contacted by someone who found the key to a car at Ralston Park. The car was found on the west side of the park with a woman's body inside.More investigation revealed that this same car was reported to the Merced Police Department in connection to a missing person case last week.The body had a "suspicious injury," which is why authorities say this is being treated as a homicide.It will be treated as such until the autopsy results return.If you have information including surveillance cameras in the Ralston Park Area, you are asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384.