Atwater Police recommend manslaughter charges in deadly crash that killed two sisters

Atwater Police are recommending manslaughter charges be filed against the driver who hit and killed two sisters earlier this month.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Atwater Police department has released new details following the deaths of two women who were hit by a mini-van earlier this month.

Sisters 76-year-old Carolyn Rose and 73-year-old Billie Edwards were on a morning walk when a driver hit them on Augusta Lane and Juniper Avenue.

Police announced Tuesday morning that they had sent the case to the Merced County District Attorney's office, recommending the driver be charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

While the investigation is ongoing, police expect charges to be filed within the next week.

Investigators have determined that alcohol, speed and cell phone use were not factors in the crash.

They say the mini-van driver made an unsafe lane change, crossing over two lanes before going off the road and onto the sidewalk.

Rose and Edwards were hit from behind and killed.

The driver has cooperated with the investigation, and her identity has not been released.

Police say no arrests have been made.

It's still unclear why the driver crossed lanes and went off the road.