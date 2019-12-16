Atwater Police searching for man after officer dragged 90 yards by his car

An Atwater Police officer was injured on Sunday after a driver tried to flee police; with the officer caught in an open door.

The officer was dragged 90 yards before he managed to free himself from the vehicle. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

According to Atwater Police, officers were responding to a call about an unresponsive man inside a vehicle.

When officers approached the man and checked on his condition, he appeared to be under the influence. As the man came to, he suddenly started the car and tried to take off.

That was when one officer got caught in the door and dragged by the vehicle.

Atwater Police are looking for the vehicle described as a late model silver Toyota Camry with a bicycle rack attached to the back. The car has the following license plate attached: California 7FPH719.

It was last seen traveling northbound on Winton way near Grove St.

The driver was described as an adult male with long dark dreadlocks and acne scars.

They are urging anyone who has information to contact the Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6384.
