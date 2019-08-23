missing teenager

Atwater Police searching for missing teen believed to be headed to Canada

Police say Alana Alcazar, 16, was last seen Thursday morning at Atwater High School. (Atwater Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater Police are searching for a missing teen, who they believe is headed to the Canadian border with an 18-year-old boy.

Police say Alana Alcazar, 16, was last seen Thursday morning at Atwater High School. She was wearing a striped shirt with a Dachshund printed on the front and blue jeans. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe Alcazar is with 18-year-old Ayden Fickes from Canada. (Atwater Police Department)


Officials believe Alcazar is with 18-year-old Ayden Fickes from Canada. The pair may be traveling on a white motorcycle with Canadian plates, and Alcazar may be wearing a white and pink helmet.

Police say the pair may be traveling on a white motorcycle with Canadian plates, and Alcazar may be wearing a white and pink helmet. (Atwater Police Department)



Anyone with information on Alcazar's whereabouts is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department.
