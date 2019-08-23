Atwater Police searching for missing teen believed to be headed to Canada

Officials believe Alcazar is with 18-year-old Ayden Fickes from Canada. (Atwater Police Department)

(Atwater Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater Police are searching for a missing teen, who they believe is headed to the Canadian border with an 18-year-old boy.Police say Alana Alcazar, 16, was last seen Thursday morning at Atwater High School. She was wearing a striped shirt with a Dachshund printed on the front and blue jeans. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.Officials believe Alcazar is with 18-year-old Ayden Fickes from Canada. The pair may be traveling on a white motorcycle with Canadian plates, and Alcazar may be wearing a white and pink helmet.Anyone with information on Alcazar's whereabouts is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department.