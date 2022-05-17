Shooting victim dropped off at Atwater Police Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting victim was dropped off at the Atwater Police Department Monday afternoon.Police say a man was shot in the back near Determine Dr. & Secretariat Dr. and then dropped off at the parking lot of the police department.Authorities are investigating at the parking lot and an apartment complex near Determine and Secretariat.The man was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.