Atwater gunshot victim now accused of involvement in shooting, police say

Shooting victim dropped off at Atwater Police Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who showed up at the Atwater Police Department with a gunshot wound may also face charges for his involvement in the shooting, police said Tuesday.
The man arrived at the police station Monday evening with a woman. He had been shot in the back and was airlifted to a Modesto hospital for treatment.

Officers determined the shooting happened about a mile away at an apartment complex near Determine Drive and Secretariat Drive.

Detectives found multiple shell casings and a gun at the scene.

Several of the rounds struck an apartment unit, but police said no one inside was injured.

Detectives believe the gunfire may have erupted during an incident involving illegal drugs.


Police are asking prosecutors to charge the man who was shot with shooting at an inhabited dwelling and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is listed as stable at this time.

Atwater police are still searching for a second suspect.

