Atwater pumpkin patch reopens this weekend

A fall-time tradition returns to the Valley this weekend.
ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Even during a pandemic, when many events are getting canceled, there are some traditions that remain.

Hunter Farms reopens Saturday, albeit with some modifications because of COVID-19.

"Being that we are 100% outdoors, that makes it really helpful for us to provide this opportunity for the community to come out," says owner Scott Hunter.

The family-run business first opened with a small pumpkin patch and corn maze nine years ago and has continued to grow ever since.

Families can now enjoy seven different attractions that include an in-ground bounce pillow to a time-travel tractor ride - and the massive selection of pumpkins.

"A lot of people come out here and see these pumpkins and say where did you get these? And I say, 'In that field right over there, and they say, 'Oh my gosh you didn't buy these somewhere else?'," says Hunter.

Saturday's opening will come with a number of changes.

Owners say they've made more than 175 health safety improvements due to the pandemic, including the addition of 25 handwashing stations -- as well as 12-foot social spacing.

"We want to make sure that customer service remains at the forefront of what we do here at Hunter Farms to make sure the customer understands we're working diligently. To not only keep this place safe but also keep it efficiently run," says Hunter.

Designated employees will also be responsible for sanitizing attractions and touch points.

"When you come out to Hunter Farms, you're going to see, its almost like the Wild West. In the Wild West, everyone used to holster up with six-shooters but we're going to be holstered up with hand sanitizer bottles," he says.

Guests can also enjoy a craft fair Saturday, as 50 different vendors are expected to celebrate the re-opening.
