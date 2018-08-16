Atwater Super Target damaged by fire set by arson still closed

A Target store in Atwater that was damaged by a fire will remain closed for at least a few more weeks. Clean-up crews are still working to remove water from the building and repair the walls and fixtures.Jaime Rojas is suspected of starting that fire earlier this month. In court, he pleaded not guilty to charges of arson, vandalism, and burglary.Police said Rojas walked into the store on August 7th, filled a shopping cart with various items and then started a fire. Everyone made it out safely but the blaze caused extensive smoke damage.Target was able to donate much of the undamaged food to the Merced County Food Bank.An exact reopening date for the store is not yet known.