Domestic violence suspect found dead with multiple stab wounds in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater police are investigating a suspicious death involving a domestic violence suspect.

Just before 9 on Sunday night, officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home on Packer street near Elm Avenue.

When officers arrived to arrest the man, they found him dead inside the home.

Atwater police say he had multiple stab wounds on his body.

The investigation is still ongoing.
