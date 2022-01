ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teen is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Atwater.It happened in front of Buhach Colony High School on Wednesday around 3 pm.Police say the teen was hit by the driver of a black Honda.The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.The teen was flown by helicopter to a Modesto hospital with moderate injuries.The cause of the collision is under investigation.No arrests have been made.