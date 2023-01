The new reopening date is scheduled for January 31.

Fresno County Public works officials say due to an equipment delay and ongoing winter weather, the reopening of Auberry Road has been delayed.

Earlier this month, rain caused a portion of the road to break away at Alder Springs.

The new reopening date is scheduled for January 31.