Illinois nurse's plea to take COVID seriously brings city council to tears

AURORA, Ill. -- The latest COVID-19 surge in Illinois has a front-line worker in the suburban city of Aurora pleading with people to take the virus seriously.Nurse Carol Williams shared a photo of herself on Facebook after her shift at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora with a powerful message that has since gone viral:Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin read her post in full during this week's council meeting, bringing some to tears."So moved," Ald. Scheketa Hart-Burns said through tears as others nodded in agreement.