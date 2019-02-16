Aurora shooting: Victims identified in shooting at Henry Pratt Company; gunman was terminated employee with felony conviction

Trevor Wehner

Gary Montez Martin

Vigils are being planned for the five deceased victims of a workplace mass shooting in west suburban Aurora Friday.The victims were identified by the Aurora Police Chief Saturday in a press conference as Clayton Parks of Elgin, Trevor Wehner of DeKalb, Russell Beyer of Yorkville, Vincente Juarez of Oswego and Josh Pinkard of Oswego.All of the victims were employed by Henry Pratt, but Wehner was an intern and a student at Northern Illinois University. Parks was an NIU alum.In a statement released Saturday, NIU President Lisa C. Freeman said:It is with deep sadness that I write today to share that NIU student Trevor Wehner and alumnus Clay Parks were killed yesterday afternoon in the workplace shooting at Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora, IL. Trevor was from Sheridan, IL, and expected to graduate in May with a degree in Human Resource Management. Friday was his first day as an intern at Henry Pratt. Clay was a 2014 graduate of the College of Business and worked as a human resources manager. Loss like this is devastating and senseless. I ask our university community to please keep the Wehner and Parks families, friends and communities in your hearts and offer them caring thoughts."Freeman's statement also indicated that counseling services would be available to students who needed them.Neighbors of Juarez said they knew him as a family man who was friendly and hard-working. Juarez's daughter said the family has yet to hear from Henry Pratt.Five City of Aurora police officers were shot and another sustained an injury unrelated to gunfire. At least six others were injured in the shooting at the Henry Pratt Company.The injured officers were not identified, but the following information was given by APD in a social media statement Saturday:"Officer 1 - Male, 39 years of age with 13 years of service here at the Aurora Police Department. This officer suffered a gunshot wound to his lower extremity and is in stable condition at a local hospital.Officer 2 - Male, 52 years of age with 25 years of service at the Aurora Police Department. This officer suffered a gunshot wound to his upper extremity. He was treated and will be released from the hospital later this morning.Officer 3 - Male, 52 years old with 24 years of service here at the Aurora Police Department, suffered a gunshot wound to the lower extremity. He was treated and released from a local hospital yesterday.Officer 4, - Male, 53 years of age with 30 years of service. This officer also suffered a gunshot wound to the lower extremity and was treated at an area hospital.Officer 5, - Male, 24 years of age with just under 4 years of service. This officer suffered a series of shrapnel wounds to the upper extremity. He is currently being treated and is in stable condition at a local hospital.Officer 6, - Male, 23 years of age with 2 years of police service here at the Aurora Police Department suffered a minor injury while responding to the incident. This injury was not related to gunfire."Facebook events have been created for "Aurora Strong," a prayer vigil scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday near the Henry Pratt building. A tribute to the Aurora Police Department will be held at the Aurora Police Station following the vigil.Aurora Police are planning a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to provide updates.Another vigil, "#AuroraStrong," will be held Monday at 1 p.m. The location of that vigil has not been announced.The gunman is also dead, police said. The gunman was identified as Gary Montez Martin, 45, of Aurora.Martin has six prior arrests in Aurora, according to a statement issued by APD Saturday, "including arrests for traffic and domestic violence related issues." He was most recently arrested in 2017 by the Oswego Police Department for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property, the APD statement said.Martin had also been convicted of felony Aggrevated Assault in Mississippi in 1995, a charge that appeared when he applied for a Concealed Carry permit but may not have appeared when he applied for and was given a FOID card in 2014. His FOID card was later revoked because of this felony conviction.Martin is believed to have been the only shooter.There was a large law enforcement presence at Martin's apartment as investigators try to determine his motive and whether any part of this attack may have been planned. SWAT teams and a bomb squad swarmed the parking lot of the otherwise nondescript apartment complex."You never know who you're living with," said Patrick, a neighbor.Technicians worked with a robot, sending it into the gunman's apartment to look for anything, perhaps hazardous, that might give them a clue as to what led up to the shooting.Investigators are trying to piece together a clearer picture of who Martin is."He didn't seem odd," Patrick said. "He kind of kept to himself. Never really saw him with anybody. Just kind of strange.""People are saying like he's weird. He wasn't weird. He's a good person," said Sherry Spears.With tears running down her face, Spears described Martin - who she called Ted - as a kind, old friend."Just in school, we hung out in school. Knowing him, he left town and came back, but he ain't no bad person," she said.While investigators search his belonging and electronics for clues, Spears offered a little insight."People are tired, depressed, so much going on. I wish the city of Aurora had something for people with mental health," she said.Aurora police said officers first responded to the Henry Pratt Company in the 400-block of South Highland Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. Police said two of the four first officers on the scene were fired upon immediately. More officers arrived as backup and were also fired upon.ATF and FBI agents responded to the scene at approximately 2:37 p.m.Police said five officers were shot and injured. They are in stable condition Friday night, officials said. Police said they found five civilians dead inside the building.A SWAT force entered the 29,000 square foot building and found Martin. Police said the officers engaged Martin in gunfire and he was killed. It was not immediately clear if Martin was killed by a police bullet or his own gun."There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures," said Governor JB Pritzker, who also attended the press briefing."Our hearts go out to the victims in this horrific tragedy. Our prayers to their families during what I'm sure will be a long and painful healing process. But we will heal. We will come together as one community and stand by those in pain from today's great loss. We will stand together with those officers shot in the line of duty. We will come together and heal as One Aurora," said Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.Martin was a veteran assemblyman at the century-old valve plant. Law enforcement sources told the ABC7 I-Team he was summoned to a meeting room where he was told he was being fired. He responded with a pistol, opening fire on the executives in the room, and then took his anger to the plant floor where dozens of his coworkers were still on the lines."Next thing you know, he went walking back in front and we heard more shots and that's when we just left the building, and he started opening up on the room and he was just shooting everybody," said John Probst, witness and survivor, who has worked at the plant for 40 years.There would have been approximately 30 people in the building at the time of the shooting, Probst said.Employees at Henry Pratt were kept on lockdown in another building well into the evening, but were allowed to leave around 8 p.m. after every corner of the facility was deemed secure by heavily-armed SWAT teams and K-9 units.When they left, some carried their lunch cooler like any other day, and another employee carried Valentine's Day roses and a "happy birthday" gift bag."It cuts really deep, really deep. I have no words to express it, what the families are going through or what the officers are going through," said Rhonda Morris, lives nearby.Mueller Water Products, the parent company of Henry Pratt, released a statement, saying:The sound of gunfire and police sires had neighbors too scared to go outside of their homes for most of the afternoon."It sounded like a machine gun," said a neighbor named Maria.Residents were told to stay away from the active scene."Me and my husband were coming back from the store and I saw the first squad car pull up and then there were hundreds just going through my street. And I told my husband, I said, we have to go on lockdown," said Margie, neighbor.West Aurora Schools were on soft lockdown for several hours. The lockdown was lifted at about 3:30 p.m. and students were dismissed. Parents tried to locate their children at different dismissal points.Brianna, who attends West Aurora High School, worried for her safety."They didn't tell us anything," she said. "They just said that it was not a drill and that we couldn't leave."The community is thankful for the first responders and heartbroken over the loss of the innocent victims."I've never seen this before," Margie said.Probst said he and a coworker escaped through the back door. Probst said a nearby resident allowed Probst and his coworker to shelter in his home.The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police said in a statement released Friday:"Every police officer dreads days like this one, yet these four courageous Aurora officers and their colleagues did not hesitate to literally put their lives on the line today to stop further bloodshed. These four heroes willingly ran into harm's way to protect their fellow citizens and very nearly paid the ultimate price. We Illinoisans should be humbly grateful for their sacrifice, and we ask that you join us in praying that the injured civilians and police officers make a full and speedy recovery."