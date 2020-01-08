Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Baby wallabies find sanctuary after being rescued from Australia fire

AUSTRALIA -- An animal rescue group in Australia is now caring for a group of baby wallabies after they were rescued from the devastating wildfires.

Seven joeys were taken to the home of ecologist Shai Ager, who runs a wallaby-relocation project called the The Agile Project in Queensland.

RELATED: Australia fires: Here's how to help firefighters, victims, animals

Ager shared a video on Facebook of the baby wallabies cuddled together in a shell pool before being distributed among her care team.

"All of these babies have come from down South. They were, unfortunately, victims of the fires as well," Ager says in the video.

"Their mums have either run out onto the roads because of the fires and have been hit or some of their mums have had really bad burns."

RELATED: Carload of koalas rescued from Kangaroo Island amid bushfire

The Agile Project was founded in Cairns to help protect local wallabies.

Ager says the center has been training volunteers for the past few years for a crisis event like the bushfires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimals in perilanimal rescuebrush fireaustraliababy animalsanimal newscute animalswildfireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News