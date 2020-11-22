shark attack

Man dies after shark attack at Australia beach

A man was killed in a shark attack Sunday morning at a beach in Western Australia.

The 55-year-old was pulled from the water with serious injuries and treated by police before paramedics arrived.

However, he died at the scene, according to police.

"That's pretty serious," said Daryl Roberson, a witness. "It could've been something like a criminal matter or something like that, and then to find out it's actually a shark attack."

Local media said the man was bitten on the upper thigh and hand. The species of the shark was unknown.

This marks the eighth person to die from a shark attack in Australia this year, the most since 1929.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beachesaustraliaman killedshark attack
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHARK ATTACK
Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack
NC girl reflects on tough year after traumatic shark attack
Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News