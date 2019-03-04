Authorities capture inmate who walked away from Mount Bullion Conservation Camp

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An inmate who walked away from the Mount Bullion Conservation Camp in Mariposa County last week has been captured.

Law enforcement officers say they found 46-year-old Joseph Speakman Monday afternoon, hiding near a vacant cabin in a rural area about three miles from camp.

Guards say they discovered him missing early Friday morning.

He's been serving a four-year sentence for vehicle theft.

Speakman has since been transported to Sierra Conservation Camp in Jamestown where his case will be referred to the Mariposa County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges.
