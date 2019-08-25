Authorities crackdown on felony parole violations, serve dozens of search warrants

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are conducting a massive operation in Fresno County.It's called Operation Gold Star, and they've been planning for five weeks.The goal is to crackdown on felony parole violations, and bring peace of mind to the community while acting as a deterrent for criminals."If you are out there committing crimes and breaking the law eventually it is going to catch up with you and whether it is the sheriff's office, Fresno PD, Clovis PD any of the agencies involved it's eventually going to catch up to you," said an undercover officer.Authorities are expecting to serve at least 65 search warrants at places where known felons are believed to be located.The operation also builds camaraderie between law enforcement agencies.Saturday's operation will be the first time authorities have conducted a similar sweep since 2016. Officials say they hope to perform these operations quarterly.