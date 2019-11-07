homicide

Authorities identify man stabbed to death after dispute with neighbor in Fresno

It happened in the area of Hampton Way and Thesta Street near Ashlan and Fresno Street just before 7 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the man stabbed to death after a dispute with his neighbor in central Fresno.

The Sheriff's Office says Brian Hernandez, 54, was stabbed Wednesday night at his home in the area of Hampton Way and Thesta Street near Ashlan and Fresno Street.

Officers say they detained Hernandez's neighbor, a man in his 20s, as a possible suspect. Police said the victim and his neighbor had several arguments during the week.

