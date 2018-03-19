Authorities identify victim of first homicide of 2018 in Parlier

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is still trying to piece together what led to the city of Parlier's first homicide of the year.Investigators responded to shots fired near the Quail Run Apartments Friday night. That's less than a mile away from the city's police station.That's where they found 20-year-old Jorge Reynoso lying dead in the driveway. Investigators said witnesses are crucial to the investigation.It is unclear whether Reynoso was shot at random or was targeted.Investigators believe there was some sort of confrontation between Reynoso and the shooter.