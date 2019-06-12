Authorities investigating after 3 people shot in West Central Fresno

Fresno police are investigating a shooting in West Central Fresno that sent three people to the hospital.It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood near Clinton and Milburn.Police say a group of men arrived at a home and moments later, a dark-colored vehicle pulled up.Words were exchanged between the two groups and then multiple shots were fired from inside the car.Three men were shot, one in the shoulder and the other two in the lower body.Police say one of the victims was hit several times.Detectives have now taken over the investigation.They say multiple shell casings were found in the roadway.There were people inside the home where it took place, but none of them were injured.Detectives say it's not yet known if the shooting was gang-related.