Authorities investigating fatal car accident in Selma

EMBED </>More Videos

CHP and FSO are at the scene of a fatal car accident on Bethel and Rose Avenues in Selma. (KFSN)

By and Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A two-car crash turned deadly after a driver t-boned another sending them careening into the front yard of a home.

CHP investigators say this is not their first time out at this intersection.

"Once again, same story, different scene. I don't get it. I don't understand it. Plainly visible stop sign," said Edward Jacobs of the CHP.

Investigators say just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, two people from Reedley were headed eastbound on Rose Avenue approaching the Bethel Avenue intersection that is a two way stop.

Bethel Avenue has a stop sign for both directions of travel, Rose does not.



According to CHP, a Honda Civic carrying a family of four missed the stop sign crashing into the pair.

"Caused the Ultima to roll several times and ran into the yard," said Edwards.

Upon arrival, CHP says the pair, in their 50's had died.



The family of four was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, including their nine-year-old son and four-year-old daughter who had major facial injuries.

"There's a sign prior to this intersection that says hey there's a stop sign ahead. There are lines on the roadway. You're just distracted. You're not paying attention. You don't see basic objects like that," said Edwards.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentSelma
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News