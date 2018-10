Firefighters are mopping up a fire that broke out in a barn behind a home on Highland and Belmont Avenues in Sanger.At around 4 p.m., flames ripped through three diesel tanks, a semi-truck and two other vehicles.Drivers on Highway 180 could see heavy, black smoke for miles. Highland Avenue at Highway 180 was closed for a couple of hours, as fire crews worked to put out the flames.The cause of the fire is under investigation.