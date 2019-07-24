Authorities looking for missing Nevada teen possibly in Fresno area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are looking for a 17-year-old girl that they believe could be in the Fresno area.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Angelina Ferguson was last seen more than a month ago in Fernley, Nevada.Investigators believe she could be traveling to Reno but she also has friends in the Central Valley.Ferguson is described as 5'5", 120 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.