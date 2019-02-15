Authorities release new details on the disappearance of a 29-year-old mother from Madera County

Authorities have released new details in the disappearance of a woman who went missing from Madera County under suspicious circumstances.

Yesenia Toledo is a 29-year-old mother of two who was reported missing by her boyfriend on Thursday.

RELATED: AT RISK: 29-year-old Madera woman goes missing under suspicious circumstances

She did not seem to have taken any items of clothing or personal items with her when she disappeared, and her vehicle is still at her home, the Madera County Sheriff's Office said.

Her boyfriend told officers he left the residence with one of their children for a brief period of time. When he returned, he discovered their 4-month-old alone in the home, with Toledo unable to be located, authorities said.

Detectives are urging anyone with any information about her to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office at (559) 675-7770.

Toledo is described as a Hispanic female adult, 5'0" tall, 140lbs with medium length black hair, and no tattoos.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
