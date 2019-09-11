rescue

Authorities release video of man and dog rescued from San Joaquin River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has released video of a man and his dog being rescued from the San Joaquin River.

The incident happened on August 26 near Lost Lake Park.

A person called the Sheriff's Office to report that a man and his dog were clinging to a tree in the middle of the river, yelling for help.

When deputies arrived they learned the 66-year-old man was kayaking when it overturned while he was paddling downstream with his dog.

The Sheriff's Office quickly dispatched EAGLE one which was able to locate the man in the river.

The Swift Water Rescue Team was deployed and were able to safely get the man and his dog back to shore.

Thankfully, neither suffered injuries and both were wearing life jackets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnowater rescuefresno county sheriff departmentrescue
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Message in a bottle helps rescue family trapped on camping trip
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
83 people rescued from paddlewheel boat in Texas
Dive-boat fire: Portraits emerge of victims in deadly blaze
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
California lawmakers pass bill involving wages at Uber, other firms
Trump admin to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
6 Clovis Unified students injured in crash involving school bus
Toddler found wandering by herself in SE Fresno reunited with her father
'You saved my life:' Woman looking for 3 strangers who aided her after crash
Parents say final goodbye to 5-month-old daughter, her organs donated
Show More
Trump administration may be looking to tackle CA homeless crisis
New details in case of TCSO Sergeant accused of domestic violence
Police investigate central Fresno homicide
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
Man accused of shooting Merced Co. deputy appears in court
More TOP STORIES News