Military responding to report of shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

HONOLULU -- The military says security forces are responding to reports of a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam says in a tweet that there's an ongoing security incident that began at about 2:30 p.m. local time.



Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant says firefighters are responding to the base.

One victim has been confirmed in the shooting but condition is unclear.

The Navy cannot yet confirm if the shooter has been caught.

Pearl Harbor is one of the Navy's major installations.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the attack by Japan that propelled the U.S. into World War II.

Pearl Harbor houses the headquarters for the U.S. Pacific Fleet and is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.
