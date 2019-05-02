Authorities search for Atwater inmate who walked away from Satellite Prison Camp

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a missing inmate from the Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater.According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 37-year-old Pablo Rene Bucio was discovered missing Wednesday afternoon.Bucio is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes and clean shaven. He is 6'0" and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was serving 262 months for drug trafficking and conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana among other charges.Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 559-487-5600.