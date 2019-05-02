prison

Authorities search for Atwater inmate who walked away from Satellite Prison Camp

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a missing inmate from the Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 37-year-old Pablo Rene Bucio was discovered missing Wednesday afternoon.

Bucio is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes and clean shaven. He is 6'0" and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was serving 262 months for drug trafficking and conspiracy to distribute and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana among other charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 559-487-5600.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atwaterinmatesu.s. marshalsa million little thingsmissing manprison
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRISON
Chicago's Cook County Jail: Larry's Barber College
Riot at Pleasant Valley State Prison ends in gunfire and at least 3 injured
Shooter who gunned down man in botched robbery sentenced to life in prison
Man just released from prison kills teen over rap music: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News