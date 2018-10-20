FRESNO CENTRAL

Authorities searching for suspect that lead deputies on chase in Central Fresno

Both the suspect and a sheriff's deputy in training got their vehicles stuck on the train tracks at the end of the pursuit.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect that led deputies on a chase that ended on train tracks in Central Fresno Saturday morning.

Sheriff's deputies say they were trying to pull over a driver for a basic traffic violation but the driver sped off, leading deputies on a short chase from Palm and Dakota Avenues to the train tracks on Maroa and Princeton Avenues.

The suspect ran away, but deputies think they can use the car to track down the driver.
