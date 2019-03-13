Authorities seize nearly 3,000 marijuana plants while serving search warrants in Merced County

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says several search warrants have led to the discovery of thousands of marijuana plants and finished product in the county.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says several search warrants have led to the discovery of thousands of marijuana plants and finished product in the county.Law enforcement served five search warrants throughout the Delhi area of Merced County this week.In all, deputies seized nearly 3,000 marijuana plants and over 500 pounds of finished product.Sheriff Vern Warnke wants to remind everyone that the Merced County Sheriff's Office will be enforcing the cultivation laws regarding marijuana that the county has put in place starting in 2018.The Sheriff says all outdoor marijuana grows are illegal and will be dealt with immediately and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.Additionally, you are only allowed to grow six plants indoors.