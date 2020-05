Tulare County officers are trying to rescue an 18-year-old man who fell about 50 feet down a ravine in Three Rivers.The sheriff's office says its search and rescue team are at the scene, along with California Highway Patrol personnel.The CHP deployed a helicopter to hoist the teenager out, but the attempt was unsuccessful.Authorities are now requesting assistance from the Naval Air Station Lemoore's Search and Rescue Team to help with a helicopter.