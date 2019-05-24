Authorities warning people not to go into Merced River due to dangerous water flow

The most urgent river warning this season is now in effect in the North Valley.

The Merced County Sheriff's Department and the Merced Irrigation District say that no one should enter the Merced River for any reason because of the dangerous flow of water.

The rapidly-melting snowpack and heavy rainfall over the last week created very fast-moving and cold waters.

Officials say the river should be considered off-limits and should not be entered for recreational purposes until further notice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countysafetymerced countywater
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News