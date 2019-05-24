The most urgent river warning this season is now in effect in the North Valley.
The Merced County Sheriff's Department and the Merced Irrigation District say that no one should enter the Merced River for any reason because of the dangerous flow of water.
The rapidly-melting snowpack and heavy rainfall over the last week created very fast-moving and cold waters.
Officials say the river should be considered off-limits and should not be entered for recreational purposes until further notice.
Authorities warning people not to go into Merced River due to dangerous water flow
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More