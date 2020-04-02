autism

Autism Awareness Day 2020: What to know about the Light it Up Blue campaign

On April 2, the world will turn blue in honor of World Autism Awareness Day.

It's all part of Light it Up Blue, a campaign spearheaded by the organization Autism Speaks that aims to foster understanding and acceptance for those with autism. Supporters are encouraged to wear blue clothing and post to social media using the hashtag #LightItUpBlue to raise awareness.

In addition, landmarks around the world will turn blue in support of the cause. Niagara Falls, the United Nations, the Empire State Building, the White House and state government buildings are just a few of the landmarks to glow blue on April 2 in years past.

On World Autism Awareness Day and throughout April, which is Autism Awareness Month, local organizations hold a variety of events and educational activities to help the public learn more about autism spectrum disorder, which impacts 1 percent of the world population.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessautismchildrenu.s. & worldcommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTISM
Fresno City College student raising awareness about autism through music
Malvern Teen has visited 71 Police Stations to Spread Autism Awareness
Pixar film brings awareness to autism while making Filipino-American cinematic history
Meet the martial arts teacher helping kids with disabilities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Central California coronavirus cases
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Show More
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Clovis Robotics team makes PPE masks for healthcare workers
More TOP STORIES News