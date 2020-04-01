Coronavirus

Fresno body shop seeing decline in business with stay at home order

By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Usually, during afternoon rush hour in Fresno County, highways would be congested with vehicles. At the moment, that's not the case.

"We have seen a significant decrease in traffic," says CHP Sgt. Joseph Bianchi.

CHP reports an at least 50 percent reduction since the stay at home order was issued, but that doesn't necessarily equal fewer calls for service.

"It is about the same as normal," Sgt. Bianchi said. "We may have seen a little bit of a decrease just because there has been less traffic on the roadways."

The overall decrease can be perceived as good but spells bad news for one local business.

Maclynn Dockstader is the president of Fresno Body Works.

He's seen a dramatic decline in business over the last couple of weeks.

On a normal day, each of his four shops averaged about five to seven cars, but now they're lucky if they see at least two come in.

"They don't need to go out as often," Dockstader said. "Some people are frightened to go out. Even when they are out because the roads are less congested, they are not running into each other, and that affects our business."

Dockstader is now faced with the difficult task of laying off employees. He's already let go of 20.

"It is very, very difficult," Dockstader said. "I had to let an employee go today (Tuesday) that has been with us for 14 years."

COVID-19 has also put a strain on his supplies, making it difficult to order certain items.

If things continue the way they are now, Dockstader could be forced to make even more drastic cuts.

"I could see us closing down a location or two," Dockstader said.

Dockstader is hopeful this will all pass soon but knows realistically it'll take time for things to get back to normal.

Meanwhile, CHP is informing drivers that their enforcement efforts remain the same.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno countycoronavirus californiabusinesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Central California coronavirus cases
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Show More
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Clovis Robotics team makes PPE masks for healthcare workers
More TOP STORIES News