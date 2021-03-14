10 stolen vehicles found on property in Merced, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is accused of auto theft after 10 stolen vehicles were found on his property off Highway 59 and Cone Avenue in Merced.

Officials with the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force were following up on reports of a stolen Caterpillar.

They conducted an inspection of the recycling business owned by 36-year-old Carl Means and found the excavator in use.

At the end of their search, they were able to confirm a total of 10 stolen vehicles, trailers and heavy machinery.

Most of the stolen property was found in bad shape or destroyed.

Authorities are filing a complaint against Means with the Merced County District Attorney's Office.
