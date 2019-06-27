Automotive

Audi recalls 265k vehicles to fix air bags, loose trim piece

This is the Audi logo on a 2019 Audi automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT -- Audi is recalling 265,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix two issues, a problem with air bags and a wheel trim piece that can fall off and become a hazard on the road.

The largest recall covers certain 2015 through 2019 A3 sedans and convertibles, 2015 and 2016 S3 sedans, the 2016-2018 e-Tron electric SUVs, and 2017 through 2019 RS3 cars. A faulty electrical connection can deactivate the passenger air bag. Dealers will replace an electrical connector starting Aug. 18.

The second recall includes 2018 and 2019 Q5 and SQ5 SUVs. A wheel arch cover can detach, possibly hitting other vehicles. Customers may see the cover sticking out or hear wind noise. Dealers will secure it with another screw and nut starting Aug. 2.

Click here to see if your vehicle is included in the recall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivebusinessrecallcar
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News