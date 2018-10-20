Caltrans expedites emergency repairs on Applegate Road, Highway 99 road closures

Caltrans expedites emergency repairs on Applegate Road, Highway 99 road closuresEmergency repairs began over the weekend in Atwater to fix the Applegate Road overcrossing on Highway 99.The structure was hit by a big rig a little over a week ago and after an inspection by Caltrans, the department determined the overpass was damagedThe fast lane on Highway 99 near Applegate Road will be closed from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday.The right lane and the on and off ramps will remain open during the emergency construction.Next Saturday, the northbound lanes of the highway will be fully closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. through November 10th.There will be directions to a detour at Atwater Boulevard during the time of construction.