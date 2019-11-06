Company offering $4 per hour electric car rentals in the Central Valley

Míocar, a membership-based carsharing service just started operating in the Central Valley.
Members can book an electric car online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Each Míocar vehicle is parked at a designated "home" space. Using an app, members can reserve a car, then unlock it for their ride (members also get a smartcard that can be scanned to access the car). Once you are in the car, you'll find the keys inside the glove compartment.
You'll have a choice of either a Chevy Bolt or a BMW i3. The Bolt has a 240-mile range until it needs a recharge, while the BMW i3 has a 180-mile range.
To apply for membership, download the Míocar app and fill out an online form and you'll be notified within 2-3 business days if you are approved. Applications cost $20.
After paying the initial fee, you'll have access to the fleet of cars. Prices range from either $4/hour, $35/day weekdays, or $45/day on weekends.
The locations currently offering the service are in Dinuba, Orosi, Visalia, Wasco, Arvin, with more to come at a later date.
Míocar is funded by California Climate Investments, which is a State of California initiative that is funded by Cap-and-Trade dollars. The initiative says its mission is reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment - particularly in disadvantaged communities.