Company offering $4 per hour electric car rentals in the Central Valley

This Nov. 4, 2016, photo, shows a Chevrolet Bolt EV during a tour of the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

By Jim Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you are 21 years old, have a valid driver license, a good driving record, and have a credit card, there's an electric car rental for you.

Míocar, a membership-based carsharing service just started operating in the Central Valley.

Members can book an electric car online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Each Míocar vehicle is parked at a designated "home" space. Using an app, members can reserve a car, then unlock it for their ride (members also get a smartcard that can be scanned to access the car). Once you are in the car, you'll find the keys inside the glove compartment.



You'll have a choice of either a Chevy Bolt or a BMW i3. The Bolt has a 240-mile range until it needs a recharge, while the BMW i3 has a 180-mile range.

To apply for membership, download the Míocar app and fill out an online form and you'll be notified within 2-3 business days if you are approved. Applications cost $20.

After paying the initial fee, you'll have access to the fleet of cars. Prices range from either $4/hour, $35/day weekdays, or $45/day on weekends.

The locations currently offering the service are in Dinuba, Orosi, Visalia, Wasco, Arvin, with more to come at a later date.

Míocar is funded by California Climate Investments, which is a State of California initiative that is funded by Cap-and-Trade dollars. The initiative says its mission is reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment - particularly in disadvantaged communities.
