consumer reports

Consumer Reports car experts give tips on buying your first car

EMBED <>More Videos

The experts at Consumer Reports were once teenagers themselves, and they have some advice on how to go about buying your teen that first car.

Do you think that your child getting a driver's license is a scary prospect? What about buying his or her first car? Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens from 16 to 19 years old, so it's no wonder. But don't fret: The experts at Consumer Reports were once teenagers themselves, and they have some advice on how to go about buying your teen that first car.

Consumer Reports says to pick safety over style. You don't want a car that's really fast, because that's just going to entice young drivers to get in trouble. So no sports cars!

Instead, go for midsized sedans or smaller SUVs. Avoid minivans, large SUVs, and trucks. They're harder to handle and they hold more passengers, which can be distracting to drivers.

Most parents are going to buy used, so buy as much safety as you can afford.

When buying cars for young drivers, look for airbags and stability control. Also opt for forward collision warning, which alerts drivers to obstacles or vehicles in front, and automatic emergency braking, which senses a collision and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't.

Like it or not, teenagers will be tempted to use their phones in a car. But Bluetooth lets them use phones hands-free, so drivers keep their eyes on the road.

If you're looking for cars that Consumer Reports recommends for teens, you can find a list of new and used ones at CR.org.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
automotivecarsconsumer reports
CONSUMER REPORTS
Drink it up, stock, broth, and bone
Consumer Report's top picks for 2019 cars
Should your pet try CBD?
Tips to keep your cookware in terrific condition
TOP STORIES
Pregnant mother was headed to dance competition with stepdaughter when killed by hit-and-run driver
Body found in canal in Tulare County, deputies say
Authorities release new details in murder of former Merced Co. DA's son
Fresno family torn apart by teenage DUI driver who killed a father
Porterville Military Academy instructor arrested, accused of molesting student
Driver of Greyhound bus had license suspended days prior to crash
Man found shot dead in Reedley orchard identified
Show More
Registered sex offender arrested after exposing himself in front of 10-year-old
Several people shot by pellets after random drive-by shootings across northeast Fresno
ShotSpotter statistics show decrease in Fresno shootings last year
Family friend: Man killed at house party died trying to protect others
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
More TOP STORIES News