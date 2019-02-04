Consumer Reports: Keep your key fob working

When was the last time you put a key into your car's ignition? If you're one of the millions of drivers using a key fob to start your car, you might have trouble remembering. But as Consumer Reports explains, with the convenience of keyless entry comes some basic maintenance of the fob itself to keep you coming and going seamlessly.What should you do if your key fob stops working? Don't be in a rush to shell out hundreds of dollars to replace it. The auto team at Consumer Reports says the first thing you should look at is the battery. A battery typically weakens after a year or two.Also, where you store your key fob matters. Leaving it in your car overnight or even on a hook near the car isn't a smart idea. If the fob is too close to your car, it can continue to communicate with it, which could drain the battery.Your owner's manual should give you simple instructions on how to replace the battery for just a few bucks. Consumer Reports says if all else fails, be aware that many fobs have a key blade tucked inside that can manually unlock the doors.