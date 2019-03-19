consumer reports

Consumer Report's top picks for 2019 cars

To make the cut, these top-performing 2019 models had to be safe, fun to drive, and reliable.

Consumer Reports buys and tests about 50 new cars each year at its Auto Test Track, evaluating things like performance, fuel economy, child-seat installation. Now CR is out with its annual auto issue, which includes a list of its top car and SUV picks. To make the cut, these top-performing 2019 models had to be safe, fun to drive, and reliable.

With key safety features and more versatility, SUVs are now more popular than cars. So it's not surprising that many of our CR top picks are SUVs.

CR looks at its exclusive reliability data, results from its test track, and safety information, all information that's important when you buy a car.

The Hyundai Kona was the top SUBCOMPACT SUV. CR testers found it a joy to drive, and they were impressed that every trim comes standard with lifesaving safety features including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane keeping assist.

There were two Subarus on the list this year: two SUVs. The popular Forester took the top COMPACT SUV spot with its roomy interior and excellent fuel economy.

The larger three-row Ascent rolled right into CR's top spot for MIDSIZED SUVs. It offers a lot of room and a lot of features. This is a new entry for Subaru, but it's actually based on some of its other models. It has the same underpinnings as the Subaru Forester, so CR expects the reliability will be good as well.

Ready to splurge and treat yourself? The BMW X5 came in as CR's top LUXURY SUV. CR declared the redesigned 2019 model one of the best SUVs it has ever tested.

Also rounding out Consumer Reports' list for this year are four cars from Toyota: hybrid versions of the Camry and Avalon sedans, the Prius, and the Yaris. Top full-sized pickup for 2019 is the Ford F-150.
