DMV

DMV generating $50 million a year by selling drivers' personal information to private businesses: Report

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A California Department of Motor Vehicles' (DMV) document reveals the government agency is generating $50 million a year by selling drivers' personal information to private companies.

According to a report from "VICE", which received the document through a public records request, the revenue was generated by selling information - such as names, addresses, and car registration information.

In an email explaining the numbers, the DMV did not specify which private companies have purchased the data, but said the list may include insurance companies, vehicle manufacturers, and prospective employers.

Past investigations into DMVs have shown that data broker LexisNexis and consumer credit reporting agency Experian are active participants in buying data.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivedmvcaliforniadriver
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DMV
California DMV revealed private information on 3,200 drivers
Selling appointments to hold place in line at DMV now illegal
What you need to know about the REAL ID
PB4WEGO: Mom fights DMV to keep vanity license plate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major winter storm to bring rain to Valley, snow to mountains
CHP expects heavy traffic, hazardous driving conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
'Person of interest' named in fatal shooting of Tulare Co. woman
2 shot inside Bakersfield mall, police searching for suspect
Dust may have played factor in chain-reaction crash on HWY 41
Massive new snowmaking system lengthens season at China Peak
Fresno mass shooting: Hmong community struggles with painful memories as new year approaches
Show More
Non-profits scramble for last-minute donations ahead of Thanksgiving
Blaze burning above Santa Barbara prompts evacuations
Wild hogs attacked and killed woman found dead in front yard
Check out the hottest toys for Christmas 2019
2 arrested for multiple child molestation crimes in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News