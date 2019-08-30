DMV

DMV to offer early service at north Fresno location

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering early service at 69 offices throughout the state to cut down customer wait times.

That includes one office in Fresno.

The office on Blackstone and Sierra Avenues will open at 7 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The DMV says the increase in wait times is largely because of the new Real ID requirement, in addition to the surge of new drivers seeking licenses, which is common during the summer.

Beginning October 1, 2020, the federal government will require the REAL ID license for anyone wishing to board a flight or enter a military base and most federal facilities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnodmv
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DMV
Ex-DMV worker sentenced for altering driver licenses
Half-day DMV closure for customer service training
Some DMV offices opening earlier to reduce wait times
DMV to send letters to residents who may not have valid REAL ID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fellow officers rebuild Fresno County deputy's beloved truck after he was shot on duty
Ex-teacher gets 4 years in prison for stalking high school girls
Joseph Ward found guilty of assaulting NE Fresno nanny
Selma Police Chief Greg Garner retires suddenly
Man fined in court for making 'finger gun' gesture at neighbor
Fresno P.D. warning parents about reports of possible attempted abductions of students
CHP investigating deadly crash in Fresno County
Show More
Police looking for chase suspect in east central Fresno neighborhood
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, now Category 2
Italy's Stromboli volcano erupts anew, spewing fiery lava
Contractor dies in 'sad accident' on Disneyland property
10 Democrats confirmed for next debate on ABC
More TOP STORIES News