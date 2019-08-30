DMV to offer early service at north Fresno location

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering early service at 69 offices throughout the state to cut down customer wait times.That includes one office in Fresno.The office on Blackstone and Sierra Avenues will open at 7 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.The DMV says the increase in wait times is largely because of the new Real ID requirement, in addition to the surge of new drivers seeking licenses, which is common during the summer.Beginning October 1, 2020, the federal government will require the REAL ID license for anyone wishing to board a flight or enter a military base and most federal facilities.