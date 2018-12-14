Early morning fire engulfs Bass Lake home, fire crews on scene

Crews are on the scene on an early morning house fire in the Madera County mountains.The blaze was reported by the residents just before three a.m. on Friday morning at a home near Bass Lake.When firefighters arrived they found it engulfed in flames.All three adults and two pets were able to escape the home safely and are going to get help from the Red Cross.It's not yet known what sparked the blaze and investigators are on their way to the scene.Fire officials say recent rain helped the flames from spreading to nearby trees, bushes and homes.