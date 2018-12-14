FIRE

Early morning fire engulfs Bass Lake home, fire crews on scene

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire crews are battling a blaze that has engulfed a home in the Madera County mountains.

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Crews are on the scene on an early morning house fire in the Madera County mountains.

The blaze was reported by the residents just before three a.m. on Friday morning at a home near Bass Lake.

When firefighters arrived they found it engulfed in flames.

All three adults and two pets were able to escape the home safely and are going to get help from the Red Cross.

It's not yet known what sparked the blaze and investigators are on their way to the scene.

Fire officials say recent rain helped the flames from spreading to nearby trees, bushes and homes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivefiredisasterred crossfirefightersBass LakeMadera County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
KFC sells out of firelog that smells like chicken
'Bored' firefighter charged with starting fires
Barking dog wakes woman, alerts her to fire in Madera County mountain home
Fire breaks out in Visalia home
More fire
AUTOMOTIVE
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
Gas prices drop this month
High speed rail project riddled with poor decision-making, says scathing state audit report
Consumer Watch: Are all-weather tires all you need?
More Automotive
Top Stories
Chief Dyer says injuries Arambula caused were beyond spanking
Woman shot and killed in front of her newborn baby: Police
Teen says Uber Pool driver tried to abduct her
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
Valley locations among those targeted by bomb threats
Medicinal marijuana is now legal in Fresno
South Valley veterans resource, The Reedley Armory, might shut down
Selma Police Chief says back-to-back shootings 'very unusual'
Show More
Fresno ballet dancer returns to stage after 10 years
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA' today
This festive season, tamales are big business for Mexican restaurants
FDA eliminates 3 CA counties as possible E. coli source
A new FCC ruling could block the proposed text tax in California
More News